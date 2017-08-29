This beloved local Chinese restaurant plans to rise again from the ashes

0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address Pause

1:21 Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort

0:52 Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support

1:01 A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County

0:26 Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant

0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

2:03 Painters rock Modesto

1:01 Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

0:53 Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto