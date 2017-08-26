New burger joint in downtown Modesto has more than 50 years of history behind it

More Videos 3:27 Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night Pause 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 2:03 Painters rock Modesto 0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg 3:53 The Bee's Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 11:30 What Stanislaus District teams will win on opening night? Our football experts reveal 2:21 Dave Wallace gives heartfelt tribute to fallen officer at candlelight vigil 2:08 Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory 1:04 Police Chief Galen Carroll speaks about fallen sergeant 3:03 Downey defeats Buhach in double overtime Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How big are the burgers at Bob's Giant Burgers? See the offerings at the new Bob's Giant Burgers on H Street in the new Smart & Final shopping center. The restaurant is part of a family owned chain that has operated since 1963. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) See the offerings at the new Bob's Giant Burgers on H Street in the new Smart & Final shopping center. The restaurant is part of a family owned chain that has operated since 1963. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) mrowland@modbee.com

See the offerings at the new Bob's Giant Burgers on H Street in the new Smart & Final shopping center. The restaurant is part of a family owned chain that has operated since 1963. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) mrowland@modbee.com