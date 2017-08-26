The storefront of the new Tuesday Morning on Dale Road across from Vintage Faire Mall. The store is relocating to the larger site in the space of the former Shoe Pavilion.
The storefront of the new Tuesday Morning on Dale Road across from Vintage Faire Mall. The store is relocating to the larger site in the space of the former Shoe Pavilion.
Biz Beat

Latest news from the Modesto-area business scene

Biz Beat

Popular home goods retailer moving to a larger site across from Vintage Fair Mall

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

August 26, 2017 5:40 PM

Your Tuesday Morning is about to get a lot better.

The national home goods retailer has had a store in Modesto on Standiford Avenue for more than 15 years. But now it is relocating to a larger, more high-profile location at 3250 Dale Road across from Vintage Faire Mall.

The Dallas-based chain sells name-brand home furnishings, wares and decor at discounted prices. The move for the Modesto store is part of a company-wide redesign and relocation campaign that includes a new store logo and signs.

The new Modesto store will be in the old Shoe Pavilion site located two doors down from Trader Joe’s. It’s a welcome addition to the busy shopping center which has seen the larger retail space sit empty for several years since the discount shoe store’s closure. The move ups the store’s space from 8,640-square-feet to more than 12,000-square-feet.

The larger location also means more jobs. Tuesday Morning is currently hiring additional employees. The store’s existing employees are expected to transfer over as well. The existing store on Standiford Avenue will remain open until the new store opens, which should be in mid-October.

To apply for a job visit www.tuesdaymorning.com/careers.

Marijke Rowland: (209) 578-2284, mrowland@modbee.com, @marijkerowland

