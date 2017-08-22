Couch getting lumpy, or your whole living room? New furniture store here to help

Are you sick of your dining set? Or your couch and chairs? Maybe your bedroom needs sprucing up?
Well the new Ashley HomeStore on Sisk Road, in the site of the old OfficeMax, has a deal for you. The national furniture retailer opened mid-July and specializes in room packages. A whole new 14-piece dining set — including the tables, chairs, area rug, dishware and even placemats — sells for $499.99. Take home a 14-piece living room set — that’s a couch, loveseat, coffee table, end tables, lamps, area rugs, accessories and a throw — for $799.99. All the pieces are also available individually, but store manager Jiro Gonzalez said the store’s everyday deals are the main attraction.
“The president of the company once told me, ‘We’re making it possible for people’s dreams to come true,’” he said. “It’s great for say a single mother with her family or a college student starting out. For anyone looking for something new. We want to make their dream homes come true.”
Part of that mission is also its Hope to Dream program. For each mattress purchase the company uses part of the proceeds to give away bedroom sets to children and families in need. Each store, including the new Modesto store, has applications available. People can fill them out to qualify for the giveaways.
The new 19,000-square-foot Modesto Ashley HomeStore sells all Ashley Furniture including a wide assortment of sofas, dining sets, chairs, bed frames, mattresses, kids’s furniture, accessories and more. It has more than 30 employees and Gonzalez said he plans to hire close to a dozen more. Job seekers are encouraged to go to the store with their resume to apply.
The new Ashley HomeStore is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 3900 Sisk Road. For more information call 209-248-6152 or visit www.ashleyfurniturehomestore.com.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
Comments