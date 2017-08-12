Omelets, aliens and a Bloody Mary you could eat for dinner await at new Modesto spot

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Attempted carjackings and shootings in south Modesto Pause 1:05 Neighbor discusses fire on Avalon Avenue in west Modesto 0:45 Car plows into protesters, then quickly reverses in Charlottesville 0:36 Watching tree shakers harvest almonds in Northern California is awesome 1:36 Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto 1:45 Defense attorney claims tire blowout may have caused crash, not DUI, social media 0:30 Checking In With Tenant At Condemned Building 1:05 Why Modesto City Schools is giving all high school students laptops 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A look at the offerings at the new Squeeze In, a breakfast and lunch spot in Village One in North Modesto. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) mrowland@modbee.com

A look at the offerings at the new Squeeze In, a breakfast and lunch spot in Village One in North Modesto. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) mrowland@modbee.com