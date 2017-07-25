Want to get hired at Turlock’s new Hobby Lobby? Here is what you need to know

Crafters and hobbiests now have a date, or more like month, to circle on their calendars.
The new Hobby Lobby in Turlock has announced it will open in mid-September. Work continues on the new 55,000-square-foot store near the corner of Monte Vista Avenue and Countryside Drive, but the end is in sight and so are some jobs. Hobby Lobby Communications Coordinator Bob Miller said the company plans to hire 35 to 50 people to staff the site.
Based out of Oklahoma City, Hobby Lobby has more and 450 stores in 47 states and is the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer. The closest Central Valley location in Modesto opened in 2011.
Miller said once an official opening date is announced, a hiring event will be scheduled. Unlike most national retailers, Hobby Lobby does not accept online applications and instead holds on-site job interviews before a store opening. The new Turlock job event will be planned for about three weeks before the store opens. Full-time associates will earn $15.70 per hour and part-time associates will earn $10.50 per hour. More information will be posted at https://careers.hobbylobby.com when available.
Those familiar with crafting mecca know it stocks over 70,000 items, carrying everything from fabric to frames to knitting needs and scrapbooking supplies. Once open, the store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. All Hobby Lobbys are closed on Sunday.
“We have had our eye on Turlock for a while and are excited get the doors open and become a part of the community,” Miller said. “With the success of our other California locations, we believe Turlock customers will be thrilled with the super selection and super savings they’ll find at Hobby Lobby.”
Work on the site continues to chug along and it appears the exterior walls are now all up. The store is one of several high-profile new developments coming to Turlock’s Monte Vista Crossings. Others include Ten Pin Fun Center, Dos Coyotes, Pizza Revolution and Habit Burger, which are in various stages of construction.
For more information about Hobby Lobby visit www.hobbylobby.com.
Elsewhere around the Business Beat:
In “Hey, what’s going up there?” news, visible renovations are underway at 1500 McHenry Ave.
The stand-alone structure at the corner of McHenry and Coolidge avenues was the former home to the dermatology office of Dr. Gary Wagner. It will now be the new Modesto home of West Orthodontics, which also has offices in Riverbank and Patterson. It will be a short move for the orthodontics office, which is currently in the large black medical building at 1524 McHenry Ave. They plan to be in the new site by the end of the year, early next year.
Marijke Rowland: (209) 578-2284, mrowland@modbee.com, @marijkerowland
Comments