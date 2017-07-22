Funsport Bikes ready to ride into big new building on Briggsmore with plenty of perks

Funsport Bikes is about to have plenty of room to pedal.
The longtime Modesto bicycle shop is set to move from its McHenry Village home to a brand-new, high-profile space near the corner of Briggsmore Avenue and Oakdale Road by the end of the month or very early August. The from-the-ground-up construction gives Funsport nearly 12,000-square-feet for its showroom, repair shop, state-of-the-art bike fitting room, new coffee bar and more.
A Modesto staple since 1995, Funsport Bikes has specialized in selling bicycles for all skill levels — from casual cruisers to extreme cyclists. Co-owner Brian Zahra and his partners, brothers Richard and Steve Burton, have been planning the expansion for years that doubles its size after buying the land in 2011.
Since breaking ground last fall, construction is in its very final stages. All the new outdoor store signs went up earlier this month and Zahra said he is ready to start moving bikes in the second it finishes.
“It’s exciting. Everyone who sees it is impressed by how big the building is. We’re eager to get in and start our next chapter,” Zahra said.
The new store will have room for 600 to 800 bikes, up from a max of 470 at the McHenry Village site. The repair shop has also doubled in size, with space for 10 mechanics, which Zahra said will mean faster service for customers. The new building also has a special, private bike fitting room with mounted cameras to ensure the perfect on-bike fit for riders.
“We plan to go crazy in this room with the technology,” Zahra said.
The cameras will ensure riders have proper pedal, saddle and foot-bed fits as well as map the pressure points for people.
More room for bikes means the shop will increase its selection, adding more family-style bikes to match demand in the area. But don’t worry extreme bikers, the shop will keep catering to your needs as well.
Zahra said the new shop puts the store in position to grow with Modesto. He also hopes to become a bike mecca for the region. Funsport long has hosted weekly rides on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays for beginners to advanced cyclists. The rides will all launch from the new Briggsmore Avenue site and Zahra said he wants people to stick around and enjoy the new building before and after their journeys. A coffee bar, new water-bottle fill station and big-screen TVs all beckon inside.
“I want to be able to sell someone a road bike and then have them feel encouraged to come out on a ride with us,” Zahra said. “We want to create a space where people want to hang out. And we want to help grow Modesto to be a more bike-friendly community.”
Find the new Funsport Bikes at 1533 Briggsmore Ave. or online at www.funsportbikes.com.
Marijke Rowland: (209) 578-2284, mrowland@modbee.com, @marijkerowland
