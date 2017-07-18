When can you get your groceries at the new Smart & Final Extra? Soon, very soon

Downtown Modesto is just two weeks away from again having a full-service grocery store.
The Smart & Final Extra! in the site of the former Save Mart on H Street will open to the public Aug. 2. The new store is three times larger than the existing Smart & Final on Ninth Street that it is replacing and will have much larger fresh produce, meat and deli sections.
The signs for Smart & Final Extra! went up recently and workers are completing landscaping and other finishing details now. The new store will anchor the Shops at Lincoln School at 17th and H streets and hopefully rejuvenate the center which has waned since Save Mart left it more than three years ago.
This is great news for those who live and work in downtown Modesto, particularly the elderly residents of Ralston Tower and Tower Park apartment complexes who have been without a grocery store in walking distance for years. But the good news doesn’t stop there.
Debbie Jirasek, property manager for Meridian Pacific, which oversees the shopping center, said having Smart & Final Extra! in the 30,000-square-foot anchor space has been a magnet for other development. When Meridian Pacific took over in October 2016 the center was only 25 percent occupied. Now all of its vacant spaces are filled with a new Round Table Pizza, Bob’s Giant Burgers and La Mangonada, an ice cream and fresh fruit shop, all set to open soon.
Jirasek said a CareMore will open a new 14,000-square-foot senior healthcare services center next to Smart & Final Extra! in the shopping complex as well. CareMore, a subsidiary of Anthem, will take possession of the space in September. The complex will also see its parking lot resurfaced, an upgrade in the lighting and new signage.
The center is currently home to a Starbucks Coffee, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, Taqueria Lagos and some other shops.
“It’s been such a need (for a grocery store) in the downtown area. And it’s big news because of all the new things that will be surrounding it, too,” Jirasek said. “What used to be kind of a dark and dreary area is now vibrant and new.”
The Smart & Final Extra! will open with about 80 employees, said Harrison Hsia, Smart & Final’s Regional Growth Representative. All of the about 30 employees from the Ninth Street store will move to the new location and another 50 were hired recently to staff the site. Hsia said additional hiring is expected after the store opens.
People familiar with regular Smart & Final stores in the area should expect a larger selection at the Extra! site. There will be an expanded fresh fruit and vegetables section as well as more choices for vegan and organic options, household products, deli items, meat department, floral selection and even craft beer.
Hsai said people should look out for an upcoming grand opening ad that will highlight all of the specials being offered for the big day. As someone who both lives near and works in downtown Modesto, I can’t wait to stop off at the new Smart & Final Extra! on the way home next time I run out of eggs.
Marijke Rowland: (209) 578-2284, mrowland@modbee.com, @marijkerowland
