They went from Mediterranean food to Mexican, all in pursuit of the American dream

1:14 Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center Pause

0:41 Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

2:01 An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa

0:51 Piñatas, candy and more galore at Modesto's Mercado Y Dulceria Mexico

2:05 Electric go kart racing arena comes to Modesto

2:05 Modesto celebrates Fourth of July at parade

1:03 The specials at Taqueria Cardenas in Modesto

1:18 Storage unit fire

0:44 Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later