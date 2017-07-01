What’s an acai berry? New Modesto food truck wants to help you find out

0:41 Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more Pause

2:01 An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa

0:51 Piñatas, candy and more galore at Modesto's Mercado Y Dulceria Mexico

2:05 Electric go kart racing arena comes to Modesto

1:14 Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

1:22 Modesto veteran honored at Nuts game, then is surprised by a familiar face in a baseball uniform

1:12 One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital

2:01 Water Below, Fire In The Sky- Its Sure To Be A Bang-Up Weekend At Don Pedro

1:58 Multiple residents displaced after passerby alerts them to structure fire at Winton apartment complex