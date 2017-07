MB2 Raceway, an electric go kart racing arena, is bringing neighbors back to Modesto's Century Center, a once thriving shopping destination that stood lifeless in recent years after the closure of several major stores. The arena is where department store Gottschalks used to be, and our very own Patty Guerra worked there during college. Patty took a thrilling ride on the course and also a drive down memory lane. (Linda S. Zhang/lzhang@modbee.com)