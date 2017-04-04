Modesto’s Village One getting the world’s best omelet

The Squeeze In, which is set to open this summer in Modesto’s Village One area, purports to serve the best omelets on the planet.
Talk about pressure. But Kathy Monday, who is opening the local franchise, isn’t fazed.
“The food is great,” she said. That’s what drew Monday, an attorney by trade, to the idea of opening a restaurant in her hometown.
According to its website, the Squeeze In started more than 40 years ago in Truckee, with a tiny diner where customers would “squeeze in” to have breakfasts that soon became legendary. Gary and Misty Young of Reno bought the restaurant in 2003 and with the help of family have grown the business to locations in Nevada’s Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas, as well as Redwood City in California.
“It’s a very small family-owned franchise,” Monday said. Family members own five of the eight sites, though another six are set to open in Nevada. Monday will be running her restaurant with some family of her own, son Jared Monday. The restaurant is planned in the former site of Plantation coffee in the shopping center at Floyd and Roselle avenues, anchored by Raley’s.
It’s not to be confused with the Squeeze Inn, which launched the Squeeze Burger, which I wrote about last year when it opened in Sonora.
The Squeeze In focuses on breakfast and lunch, with an extensive menu that includes everything from crab omelets to chocolate-covered bacon. There’s also a “crazy combination” omelet with bananas and honey, Monday said. I checked it out — it’s the Zweifel, and it also has peanut butter and apples. “Be brave; you won’t regret it”, the menu promotes. I might have to just take Monday’s word on that one. Me, I will go for the Big Fat Greek Omelette – with red bell peppers, olives, pesto and feta cheese. Oh, and a mimosa, please. The menu is available online at www.squeezein.com.
In addition to the tasty food, the vibe of the place appealed to Monday.
“They have a really cool philosophy,” she said. “The staff has the kind of culture that’s all about love and treating everyone with kindness. That kind of fell in line with that I would like to do.”
Look for the Squeeze In to open around June or July at 3020 Floyd Ave., Suite 101, Modesto. As the opening approaches, I will keep you posted. And then we will head out to try the best omelets on the planet.
