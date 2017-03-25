A new Modesto meat market where we bought steak for years

Like many people who grew up in Modesto, I knew when my mom stopped by Johnathan’s Fresh Fish & Meat that a special meal was ahead.
The market, which had a few incarnations and locations around town, is perhaps best known for its site on Standiford Avenue, where a grill outside would produce some of the best barbecue in the area. I asked my mom recently what she liked at Johnathan’s and she said pretty much everything. They had great beef and fish. Brisket, occasionally. And the best tri-tip that she’s ever had, she said.
My mom and many others no doubt will be happy to see that the former site of Johnathan’s is once again in the meat-selling business.
This time, it’s with a Mexican flair, as La Reyna Meat Market Carniceri and Taqueria opened roughly three months ago. Owner Patty Sanchez said she is aware of the place’s history, and was eager to put her own stamp on it.
La Reyna is roomy, with a huge meat counter offering marinated beef and chicken ready to throw on the barbecue — how great does that sound right now? Sanchez said the market also sells chorizo made by her family — a popular item since La Reyna opened.
“People really like it,” Sanchez said. “There’s nothing like a carniceria on this side of town.”
In addition to offering meats and cheeses that you can take home to prepare, La Reyna also offers food to go: tacos, burritos, quesadillas.
The store is larger than its predecessor, taking in a second space next door. Beside the meat, cheese and prepared items, there’s a small produce area and Mexican grocery store. That includes a wall of spices, with two whole sections of chiles — be still my heart.
La Reyna is located at 2101 Standiford Ave., Modesto. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call 209-408-0638.
Elsewhere around the Business Beat:
The Modesto Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Leadership Modesto program.
Leadership Modesto, or LeMo, as it’s popularly known, is a 10-month program that meets monthly to expose participants to local businesses, government agencies and nonprofit organizations. The cost for participating is $1,100, of which at least $275 must be paid by the participant. The rest of the tuition can be paid for by his or her employer.
Applications are sought and encouraged from business, professional services, government, education, civic organizations, the arts and labor, organizers said in a news release. More information is available at the Chamber’s website. or by calling Natalie Nielsen at the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, 209-577-5757. Applications are due May 1.
Patty Guerra: 209-578-2343, pguerra@modbee.com, @PattyGuerra
