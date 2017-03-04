A new shoe shop opens; burgers, pizza, Mexican food coming soon

1:32 Hope Haven West gives wheelchairs to disabled across globe Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

1:03 Pacheco boys soccer nets first section title in school history

4:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Basketball, soccer section title games

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

1:30 Great Valley Academy Salida kids buy into business savvy

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting