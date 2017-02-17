A new tire shop in Riverbank, U-Haul in Westley, and a new future for a longtime Modesto vacancy

Crossroads at Riverbank, the bustling shopping center at Claribel and Oakdale roads, seems to be about full with its latest tenant.
America’s Tire recently opened at the center, according to a news release. The company “guarantees the lowest prices and delivers personalized service to make tire buying easy and hassle-free while striving to serve as their customers’ trusted and convenient neighborhood tire retailer,” the release says.
Tire brands available at the store include Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental and Cooper. The company also exclusively sells Arizonian, Road Hugger and Pathfinder brands.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 209-818-0567 or go to americastire.com.
With the completion of the tire store, you can do just about anything at Crossroads, from shopping for groceries and cosmetics to getting a burger to having a root canal.
Elsewhere around the Business Beat:
Live in Westley and need to rent a U-Haul? You can now head to Motel 6.
Motel 6 at 7115 McCracken Road has signed on as a neighborhood retailer, the company announced earlier this month. It will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
An interesting fact in the news release: U-Haul rentals help benefit the environment.
“Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road,” the release says. “Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.”
The motel is open all the time; U-Haul rentals are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available.
For more information or to reserve U-Haul products, call 209-894-0137 or go to www.uhaul.com.
And finally, the days of one of Modesto’s highest-profile vacancies might be numbered.
New tenants have been looking at the Longs Drugs location on McHenry Avenue at Granger Avenue. My understanding is it wouldn’t be for a retail business but perhaps for offices.
At 40,000 square feet, it’s a big site. At one point, it was the largest Longs Drugs store in the entire chain, and it operated for nearly five decades until closing in 2010 after its new parent company, CVS, opened a pharmacy across the street. I have many fond memories of shopping at Longs with my grandparents, who lived just off Granger a few blocks to the west. In fact, there is a family story about how I used to pride myself on being quite the pickpocket, and I removed my Grandpa’s wallet from his pocket without him knowing.
So he ended up at the store with no way of paying and had to call my Granny down to bail him out.
It would be great to see something new in the location; I promise not to steal any wallets from the new tenants.
Patty Guerra: 209-578-2343, pguerra@modbee.com, @PattyGuerra
