New year, new you – healthy meal options expand

Lots of folks start the new year resolving to be healthier.
Several local businesses are here to help, including any number of gyms and fitness clubs to handle the physical activity part. The other main part of that resolution is eating healthier, and helping you with that is a growing business of its own.
Go Fresh, previously known as Prep For Success, or PFS Meals, has renovated and is expanding into Turlock. And Valley Meal Prep is moving into the McHenry Avenue spot formerly occupied by Smoky’s, Bleachers and, most recently, Rockin’ B’s. These companies prepare fresh, healthy meals for clients.
Billy Anderson, owner of Go Fresh, told me about the name change and his plans for expansion.
“Most people didn’t know what the (PFS) initials stood for,” Anderson said. “What I am I prepping for success for? I just want convenient food.”
And the term “meal prep” on its own can have a negative connotation, Anderson said. “We did some market research, and people don’t like the term ‘meal prep.’ It reminds you of the annoying friend you have who meal preps because they always tell you about it.”
I have friends who do weekly meal prep sessions – they’re not annoying, but they do make me feel guilty for not doing a better job of it myself. That’s where companies like Anderson’s come in. They create balanced, healthy meals for a variety of needs and diets. People can stop in off the street or place weekly orders.
Anderson said his business has been booming. Even in months when traditionally people tend to turn to more comfort food.
“We’re normally slow in November and December,” Anderson said. “This year, November and December were normal months. And in January, we’re five days into the month and it’s going to be a record-breaking month.”
Go Fresh’s second location is scheduled to open this spring in Turlock. Anderson said he is negotiating with two landlords and hopes to have the site nailed down soon.
I didn’t hear back from anyone with Valley Meal Prep, but a post on the company’s Facebook page indicates the new location at 222 McHenry Ave., Modesto, will be open later this month.
For more information: Go Fresh – 209-409-8221, www.pfsmeals.com; Valley Meal Prep – 209-595-9793, www.valleymp.com.
Elsewhere around the Business Beat:
You may have seen this week that Macy’s and Sears have both made decisions to close stores and lay off employees.
As of this writing, none of our local stores are affected (Sears’ holdings include Kmart). I have been told the Modesto Macy’s is one of the company’s best-performing stores. That’s good news for Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall, where Macy’s occupies not one but two anchor spots.
The downsizing – and in Sears’ case, selling off brands – could help the companies regain their financial footing.
Patty Guerra: 209-578-2343, pguerra@modbee.com, @PattyGuerra
Comments