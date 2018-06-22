What's that floral scent over Turlock farm? How to catch this harvest at its height

The fragrant scent of fresh-cut lavender fills the air at a farm in Turlock where the annual harvest is underway.
The fields of purple and green across Pageo Lavender Farm, owned by Patty and George Kapor, are being harvested for both cuttings and to make essential oils.
Some of the cuttings are hung for drying while oils will be extracted from others to be used for a variety of products, including soaps, lotions and culinary goods.
A popular wedding venue, Pageo distills its lavender on site, taking oils and hydrosol from the freshly harvested lavender, George Kapor said. The process takes 40 minutes to an hour to complete.
A store on site at Pageo, named by the Kapors using the first part of each of their first names, sells the lavender along with many products produced from it.
Lavender is used in cooking as well as in products such as sachets, lotions, soaps, sprays and oils. It's considered to relieve stress, improve mood and sleep, reduce inflammation and other benefits.
When the Kapors purchased the Turlock farm in 1998, the property only had an egg house. They began growing lavender in 2008. This year's lavender harvest began in late May and will continue through the end of June.
The farm and gift store are open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 11573 Golf Road, Turlock. For more, see pageolavenderfarm.com or call 209-632-5052.
