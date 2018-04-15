Done paying Uncle Sam? Now save money with Tax Day deals in the Central Valley

Look, no one likes doing their taxes. But, good news, everyone likes getting something for free.
So if you want to salve the sting of paying Uncle Sam this Tax Day, here are some freebies to enjoy afterward. Companies across the country are offering specials and deals this Tuesday, April 17, and beyond. Here is a rundown of some of the offers available in the Central Valley:
Chuck E. Cheese's (Modesto): For every large pizza purchased between April 17 and 19, guests will get one large cheese pizza free.
Farmer Boys (Modesto, Riverbank, Ceres): You can walk in and get two breakfast burritos or double cheeseburgers for $10.40 (get it, the IRS 1040 form?) all day April 17.
Hot Dog on a Stick (Modesto, Tracy): On April 17, all customers one free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog.
Kona Ice (Patterson): The shaved ice company has deemed Tax Day as "National Chill Out Day" and will be passing out free shaved ice from its trucks. Locally, you can catch the truck from 2 to 3 p.m. April 17 at the Bank of the West in Patterson.
Office Depot/OfficeMax (Modesto): The stores, which are owned by the same company, are again offering up to 5 pounds of free shredding through April 28. Visit www.officedepot.com/cm/print-and-copy/shredding and print off the coupon at the top of the page to redeem.
Planet Fitness(Modesto, Ceres, Turlock): Members and non-members can enjoy a free HydroMassage from April 14 to 21. Must bring in a coupon to redeem, which are available at www.planetfitness.com/Hydro starting April 14.
Quiznos (Turlock): Members of Quiznos' loyalty program app can get 10.40 percent off any order.
Sears (Modesto): Through April 21, get an extra 15% off Kenmore and Kenmore Elite products.
Sonic Drive-In (Modesto, Turlock, Ripon, Tracy): Drive in and get half-priced cheeseburgers all day.
Comments