Commuter train hits unoccupied car near Philadelphia

A commuter train has struck an unoccupied car on the tracks near Philadelphia.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says the accident occurred Tuesday morning near Rice's Mill Road between Glenside and Jenkintown Stations. The train was carrying 500 passengers.
A spokesman for the transit system says no one on the train was injured.
Service is suspended on SEPTA's Warminster, Glenside Combined and Lansdale/Doylestown Line.
SEPTA riders are facing delays of up to 45 minutes on all other lines.
