Business

Commuter train hits unoccupied car near Philadelphia

The Associated Press

December 12, 2017 06:32 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

ELKINS PARK, Pa.

A commuter train has struck an unoccupied car on the tracks near Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says the accident occurred Tuesday morning near Rice's Mill Road between Glenside and Jenkintown Stations. The train was carrying 500 passengers.

A spokesman for the transit system says no one on the train was injured.

Service is suspended on SEPTA's Warminster, Glenside Combined and Lansdale/Doylestown Line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

SEPTA riders are facing delays of up to 45 minutes on all other lines.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

    Gabriele Ludwig, director or sustainability and environmental affairs with the Almond Board of California, explains the issues related to dust during the harvest season. At the Van Duyn Family Farms in Escalon on Tuesday, three companies – Exact Harvesting Systems, Flory and Jack Rabbit – showed off their machinery that reduces dust.

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video