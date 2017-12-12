The Latest: Macron hosts leaders in global warming battle

An environmental activist displays a placard as she protests at Pantheon monument in support of the Paris climate accord, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Placard reads : Our Planet My Future. More than 50 world leaders are gathering in Paris for a summit that President Emmanuel Macron hopes gives new momentum to the fight against global warming despite U.S. President Donald Trump's rejection of the Paris climate accord. Michel Euler AP Photo