Business

Jury selection begins in reputed mobster's extortion trial

The Associated Press

December 11, 2017 11:13 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

Jury selection has begun in the trial of a reputed mobster charged with strong-arming a Massachusetts towing company.

Richard Valentini and three other men are accused of extorting $20,000 from the owner of a Springfield tow company in 2013. The other defendants accepted plea deals and will be sentenced next year. A fifth man has pleaded guilty to loansharking. Prosecutors say they all have ties to the New York-based Genovese crime family.

Jury empanelment began Monday in federal court in Springfield

The Springfield Republican reports that Valentini's lawyer has argued that his client never made any threats and was not a key part of the shakedown. He says Valentini's voice appears on only one of 16 recordings that the tow company owner made for police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

    Gabriele Ludwig, director or sustainability and environmental affairs with the Almond Board of California, explains the issues related to dust during the harvest season. At the Van Duyn Family Farms in Escalon on Tuesday, three companies – Exact Harvesting Systems, Flory and Jack Rabbit – showed off their machinery that reduces dust.

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video