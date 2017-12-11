Jury selection begins in reputed mobster's extortion trial

Jury selection has begun in the trial of a reputed mobster charged with strong-arming a Massachusetts towing company.
Richard Valentini and three other men are accused of extorting $20,000 from the owner of a Springfield tow company in 2013. The other defendants accepted plea deals and will be sentenced next year. A fifth man has pleaded guilty to loansharking. Prosecutors say they all have ties to the New York-based Genovese crime family.
Jury empanelment began Monday in federal court in Springfield
The Springfield Republican reports that Valentini's lawyer has argued that his client never made any threats and was not a key part of the shakedown. He says Valentini's voice appears on only one of 16 recordings that the tow company owner made for police.
