Business

Last location of New England retail chain Benny's closes

The Associated Press

December 11, 2017 11:07 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

GREENVILLE, R.I.

The final location of the 93-year-old southern New England retail chain Benny's has closed for good.

Owners Arnold Bromberg and his sister, Judith Rosenstein, were on hand as the chain's store in Greenville, Rhode Island, closed its doors for the last time Monday. They were joined by loyal customers and longtime employees.

The family announced earlier this year that they were retiring and closing all 31 locations. The chain had stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Most of the locations were sold to a real estate firm that is seeking to fill the spaces with a mix of retailers and restaurants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

    Gabriele Ludwig, director or sustainability and environmental affairs with the Almond Board of California, explains the issues related to dust during the harvest season. At the Van Duyn Family Farms in Escalon on Tuesday, three companies – Exact Harvesting Systems, Flory and Jack Rabbit – showed off their machinery that reduces dust.

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video