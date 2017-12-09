Business

EPA: Nevada copper mine site on priority list for cleanup

The Associated Press

December 09, 2017 09:37 AM

RENO, Nev.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says an abandoned copper mine in northwestern Nevada is being prioritized for cleanup under the federal Superfund program.

The EPA's announcement late Friday says the Anaconda Copper Mine at Yerington in Lyon County includes groundwater contamination, tailings piles, waste rock areas and contaminated processing areas.

According to the EPA, the site approximately 65 miles (105 kilometers) southeast of Reno is among 21 on a list resulting from recommendations made last summer by a task force.

