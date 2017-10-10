Report: Atlanta has 5th highest ATM fees in nation

A consumer financial services company has found that ATM fees in metropolitan Atlanta are among the highest in the county.
WSB-TV reports that Bankrate's recent report found the Atlanta area's average out-of-network ATM fee of $5.05 was the fifth-highest of the 25 markets examined.
Bankrate spokesman Greg McBride says ATM fees have risen nationally and hit a record high for the 11th consecutive year.
Bankrate says banks often waive their fee for using an out-of-network ATM but many times that's not the situation in Atlanta.
Many grocery stores and pharmacies often offer a cash-back option at the register without fees.
