Burger King tries to burn Wendy's with its own spicy nuggets

AP Retail Writer

October 10, 2017 6:03 AM

NEW YORK

Burger King is adding spicy nuggets to its menu and firing up a rivalry with burger chain Wendy's, which pulled the peppery snack from most of its restaurants earlier this year.

Burger King says its version of spicy nuggets will roll out nationwide this week. Some locations in Miami, New York and Los Angeles will give a free 10-piece to anyone who can prove their name is Wendy on Oct. 13.

Back in March, Wendy's Co. wrote to fans in an open letter that its spicy nuggets weren't that popular, and it would only sell them at restaurants in seven cities.

Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., says it saw on social media that there was demand for spicy nuggets and started developing them about four months ago.

