County officials to vote on repealing Chicago-area soda tax

FILE - In this on Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, a sign sponsored by opponents of the new Cook County tax on sweetened beverages is posted in the soda isle of Tischler Finer Foods in Brookfield, Ill. Cook County board members are expected to take a major step Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, toward repealing a Chicago-area tax on sweetened beverages. The board's finance committee will vote on a measure to repeal the unpopular penny-per-ounce tax. AP Photo by Sara Burnett File)