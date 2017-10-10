FILE - In this on Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, a sign sponsored by opponents of the new Cook County tax on sweetened beverages is posted in the soda isle of Tischler Finer Foods in Brookfield, Ill. Cook County board members are expected to take a major step Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, toward repealing a Chicago-area tax on sweetened beverages. The board's finance committee will vote on a measure to repeal the unpopular penny-per-ounce tax.
Business

County officials to vote on repealing Chicago-area soda tax

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 2:42 AM

CHICAGO

Cook County officials are expected to take a major step toward repealing a Chicago-area tax on sweetened beverages.

The county board's finance committee is meeting Tuesday to vote on a measure to repeal the unpopular penny-per-ounce tax. Commissioner Sean Morrison said last week he has enough "yes" votes to eliminate the tax effective Dec. 1 and withstand any potential veto.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle cast the deciding vote to approve the tax. She argues it will make residents healthier and raise enough money to balance the county's budget.

Preckwinkle has said without revenue from the tax the county will have to make deep cuts to spending on health care and public safety.

The repeal measure still would face a final vote before the board on Wednesday.

