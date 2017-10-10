Business

UK's BAE to cut some 2,000 defense industry jobs

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 2:39 AM

LONDON

British defense company BAE Systems says it is cutting almost 2,000 jobs in its military, maritime and intelligence services in an effort to boost competitiveness.

CEO Charles Woodburn says in a statement Tuesday that the actions are necessary to "align our workforce capacity more closely with near-term demand and enhance our competitive position to secure new business."

The jobs lost are largely at five sites over three years, including Warton and Samlesbury in Lancashire that make the Eurofighter Typhoon jet. The company says that while it expects Typhoon orders from Qatar, the order's timing is uncertain. Production is being slowed.

Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner says the cuts will "not only undermine Britain's sovereign defense capability, but devastate communities across the U.K. who rely on these skilled jobs."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

    Gabriele Ludwig, director or sustainability and environmental affairs with the Almond Board of California, explains the issues related to dust during the harvest season. At the Van Duyn Family Farms in Escalon on Tuesday, three companies – Exact Harvesting Systems, Flory and Jack Rabbit – showed off their machinery that reduces dust.

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video