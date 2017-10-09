Business

Ice creamery dedicates new flavor to helping Syrian refugees

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 11:40 PM

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.

A New York ice creamery is dedicating a new ice cream flavor to Syrian refugees and donating part of the profits to efforts to help them.

The Adirondack Creamery in Saratoga Springs says its new flavor is inspired by a popular Syrian pastry called ma'amoul. The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2fW7zpG ) the ice cream combines dates and walnuts into a sweetened confection.

A pint of the new flavor has calls for unity plastered all over, including the word "peace" in English, Arabic and Hebrew.

The newspaper reports 50 percent of the profit made from each pint will be donated to the International Rescue Committee's efforts to assist Syrian refugees.

Pints of the new flavor are available at multiple stores and online.

