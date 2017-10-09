Husband says Iranian-British woman faces new charges in Iran

FILE -- In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, Richard Ratcliffe, husband of imprisoned charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for the media during an Amnesty International led vigil outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Ratcliffe said his wife now faces new charges and the possibility of her sentence being extended by 16 years. Ratcliffe said in a statement that his wife appeared in court on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Tehran's Evin prison and that the new charges would prevent her from seeking early release next month as allowed by Iranian law. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo