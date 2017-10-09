Business

Gas prices still falling in northern New England

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 4:33 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices in northern New England are still falling.

The latest survey from GasBuddy shows average retail gasoline prices in Maine fell 5.5 cents per gallon in last week, averaging $2.45 on Sunday. In Vermont, the price was $2.58 per gallon, down 3.9 cents from the previous week. The price in New Hampshire was down 3.8 cents in the past week, to $2.52 per gallon.

The national average has fallen 6 cents in the last week to $2.47 per gallon. That's 19.3 cents lower than a month ago and 21.4 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, says nationally, prices still stand about 15 cents per gallon higher than pre-Hurricane Harvey, but the gap will continue to slow as prices slowly trickle down.

