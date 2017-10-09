Workers steady a NatWest Bank sign as it is erected inside at 250 Bishopsgate in London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Natwest bank is becoming the high street
Workers steady a NatWest Bank sign as it is erected inside at 250 Bishopsgate in London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Natwest bank is becoming the high street retail) face of the RBS group. A move from the global Royal Bank of Scotland institution to the more locally focused Natwest. The move is a sign of change in the banking world following the financial crisis.
Workers steady a NatWest Bank sign as it is erected inside at 250 Bishopsgate in London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Natwest bank is becoming the high street retail) face of the RBS group. A move from the global Royal Bank of Scotland institution to the more locally focused Natwest. The move is a sign of change in the banking world following the financial crisis.

Business

Bailed-out RBS removes logo from flagship office

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 4:29 AM

LONDON

Royal Bank of Scotland has removed its own logo from its flagship London office, replacing it with the more locally focused NatWest brand — a sign that the bank has shed its global aspirations once and for all.

Once the world's largest bank, RBS was bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis and has been transitioning to becoming a more local bank.

NatWest, a bank RBS acquired during its global expansion drive, is to become the bank's brand in England and Wales. It will still be Royal Bank of Scotland in Scotland.

David Wheldon, chief marketing officer for RBS, described it as an "important milestone" at the heart of a strategy to "rebuild pride and trust."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video