German minister Schaeuble bows out, convictions intact

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, left, speaks with, from right, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici, Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem during a round table meeting of eurogroup finance ministers in Luxembourg, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wolfgang Schaeuble, the long-time German finance minister, is attending his final meeting of his peers in the 19-country eurozone on Monday. Virginia Mayo AP Photo