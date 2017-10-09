Officials to visit Syracuse airport, explain new security

A new checkpoint procedure is being launched at airports nationwide because of an increased threat to aviation security, and Transportation Security Administration officials are headed to Hancock International Airport in Syracuse as part of the rollout.
TSA officials will explain new checkpoint procedures on Tuesday at the central New York airport.
The new policy requires travelers to place all personal electronic devices larger than a cellphone into bins for X-ray screening.
Former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced the change in late June for nearly 280 airports in more than 100 countries.
Comments