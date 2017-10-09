Demonstrators shout slogans as thousands of people march to protest the Catalan government's push for secession from the rest of Spain in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Oct. 8, 2017. Sunday's rally comes a week after separatist leaders of the Catalan government held a referendum on secession that Spain's top court had suspended and the Spanish government said was illegal.
Business

Spain warns it will act if Catalonia declares independence

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 2:51 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Spain's deputy prime minister says the Spanish government will be ready to act if Catalan separatist leaders go ahead and declare independence on Tuesday as they have promised.

Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told the COPE radio station Monday that "if they declare independence, there will be decisions to restore the law and democracy."

Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont is to address the Catalan parliament on Tuesday evening to debate the political situation. Separatist politicians have said there will be a declaration of independence during that session, although some ruling coalition lawmakers say the move would be "symbolic."

Saenz de Santamaria also called for members of the Catalan government "who still respect democracy and freedom to refrain from jumping into the void."

