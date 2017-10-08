Business

Coons, Carper speak out against Republican tax plan

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 11:45 PM

WILMINGTON, Del.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans say their tax reform plan would be good for America.

But Democratic senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons say it would be bad for Delaware.

Delaware's two senators planned to host a roundtable discussion in Wilmington on Monday on what they say is the negative impact of Trump's tax plan on Delawareans.

Joining them will be Morris Pearl, a former managing director of one the world's largest investment firms and current chairman of Patriotic Millionaires, a group of wealthy Americans who advocate for higher, more equitable taxes on people like themselves.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video