13 of 79 small Wyoming towns not audited in a decade

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 10:28 AM

CASPER, Wyo.

The state Department of Audit says 13 of the 79 small towns in Wyoming have not been audited by the state or by an independently hired CPA in at least a decade.

Pam Robinson is the administrator for the public funds division of the Department of Audit.

Robinson tells the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2wFhRkR) that the state used to audit small-town governments at least every four years until the department's budget was cut in 1992.

Small-town governments were not audited by the department again until a budget increase in 2005 allowed the audits to resume on a limited basis.

The issue came to light when a random state audit in 2015 revealed the treasurer of the small Natrona County town of Mills had embezzled roughly $60,000 from the town.

