13 of 79 small Wyoming towns not audited in a decade

The state Department of Audit says 13 of the 79 small towns in Wyoming have not been audited by the state or by an independently hired CPA in at least a decade.
Pam Robinson is the administrator for the public funds division of the Department of Audit.
Robinson tells the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2wFhRkR) that the state used to audit small-town governments at least every four years until the department's budget was cut in 1992.
Small-town governments were not audited by the department again until a budget increase in 2005 allowed the audits to resume on a limited basis.
The issue came to light when a random state audit in 2015 revealed the treasurer of the small Natrona County town of Mills had embezzled roughly $60,000 from the town.
