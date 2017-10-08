Business

Judge races, property tax issue go before voters next month

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

October 08, 2017 8:41 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

A seat on the Supreme Court and other appellate races are on the statewide ballot next month in Pennsylvania.

The Nov. 7 election pits Justice Sallie Mundy against Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff.

Mundy is a Republican who was appointed to fill a vacancy last year. She wants the seat for a full 10-year term.

Woodruff, a Democrat, is a former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back who became a lawyer while playing in the NFL.

The election also features races for Superior and Commonwealth courts, and numerous local contests across the state.

There's also a referendum that could eventually help lawmakers and local officials lower taxes on residents' homes, although that would likely require some other form of revenue to replace them.

