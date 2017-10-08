Weeklong festival spotlights innovation in Boston

Cutting-edge art, science and technology coming out of the Boston area is the focus of an upcoming weeklong festival.
HUBweek will take over locations throughout the city from Oct. 10 through Oct. 15.
This year's festival features The HUB, a central space on City Hall Plaza where 80 shipping containers, six geodesic domes and other spaces will be set up for dance parties, creative exhibits and other community events.
The festival also brings a wide range of notable speakers, including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, author Malcolm Gladwell, spiritual guru Deepak Chopra and Dr. Atul Gawande, a prominent writer and Boston-based surgeon.
HUBweek was founded in 2014 by The Boston Globe, Harvard University, MIT and Massachusetts General Hospital to bring together the region's brightest minds.
