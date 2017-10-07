Major tenant given the boot from Brunswick Landing

One of the first major tenants at Brunswick Landing has been given the boot for missing rent payments, freeing up some prime real estate.
Steve Levesque of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority told the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2gkC6yh ) that the lease with Kestrel Aeroworks was terminated Thursday.
Levesque says Kestrel had not paid rent in more than a year. It was one of the first aircraft makers to commit to the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, but moved production to Wisconsin because of better tax breaks there. Some parts were supposed to be made in Brunswick after Kestrel merged with Eclipse Aerospace to create One Aviation. The company had no immediate comment.
The hangar leased by Kestrel was built in 2005 to house large jets and has the latest fire suppression system.
