German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democrats delivers a speech during a meeting oh her party's youth wing in Dresden, eastern Germany, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Merkel’s throwing her weight behind a coalition with the Free Democratic Party and Greens, saying it’s the best suited to govern the country. dpa via AP Monika Skolimowska

Merkel supports German coalition with Greens, Free Democrats

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 3:47 AM

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing for a coalition with the Free Democratic Party and Greens, saying it's the best suited to govern the country.

Speaking Saturday in Dresden to her party's youth wing, Merkel said she'd hold talks with the pro-business FDP and left-leaning Greens and then present her Christian Democratic Union with a coalition proposal for approval.

Merkel's conservative bloc won Sept. 24's election with 33 percent.

Merkel will talk Sunday with her Bavarian-only sister Christian Social Union party, which has been pushing for a yearly cap on migrants in response to the flood of more than 1 million asylum seekers in the past two years.

Merkel says she still believes German asylum law allows for no cap but will work for an agreement with the CSU.

