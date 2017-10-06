Business

Strong quake shakes northeastern Japan, no danger of tsunami

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 10:08 AM

TOKYO

A strong earthquake late Friday shook northeastern Japan off the coast of Fukushima, the region hit by a massive quake and tsunami in 2011 that triggered a nuclear plant meltdown, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami. It said the quake struck at about midnight and measured a preliminary magnitude of 5.9. It was centered about 50 kilometers (30 miles) below the ocean's surface, it said.

The shaking was felt 240 kilometers (150 miles) away in Tokyo, Japan's capital. Public broadcaster NHK said local trains stopped temporarily for safety checks but then resumed service.

The utility that operates the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant said its safety checks found no new abnormality.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video