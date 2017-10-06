Panel eyes potential benefits of offshore wind development

A state panel formed to study the potential environmental and economic development benefits to Delaware from offshore wind energy development is getting down to work.
A key issue for the group, meeting for the first time on Friday, is the costs and benefits for electric utility customers in Delaware.
The working group is chaired by Bruce Burcat, a former Public Service Commission official who currently serves as executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Coalition.
The panel is scheduled to submit a report by Dec. 15 with recommendations on short- and long-term strategies for developing wind power to serve Delaware, as well as plans to develop job opportunities in the offshore wind industry.
