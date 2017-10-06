Business

Panel eyes potential benefits of offshore wind development

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 12:51 AM

DOVER, Del.

A state panel formed to study the potential environmental and economic development benefits to Delaware from offshore wind energy development is getting down to work.

A key issue for the group, meeting for the first time on Friday, is the costs and benefits for electric utility customers in Delaware.

The working group is chaired by Bruce Burcat, a former Public Service Commission official who currently serves as executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Coalition.

The panel is scheduled to submit a report by Dec. 15 with recommendations on short- and long-term strategies for developing wind power to serve Delaware, as well as plans to develop job opportunities in the offshore wind industry.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video