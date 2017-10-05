Business

Utah apparel company sues L.L. Bean over trademark dispute

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 11:49 PM

LEWISTON, Maine

A Utah clothing company has filed a lawsuit against L.L. Bean, saying the Maine-based company's latest ad campaign is a trademark violation.

The Salt Lake City-based company, KUHL, filed suit on Oct. 2 in U.S. District Court in Utah under the name Alfwear. The Bangor Daily News reports the lawsuit was filed against L.L. Bean at its Lewiston location.

The company says in a statement that it owns all rights for the "The Outsider." It says L.L. Bean's ad campaign "Be An Outsider" infringes on its trademark.

An L.L. Bean spokeswoman says the company does not comment on pending litigation.

