Business

Cuomo awards water infrastructure grants to Long Island

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 11:23 PM

LONG BEACH, N.Y.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Long Island will receive $27 million in grants for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

The Democratic governor made the announcement Thursday, saying that Long Beach will also receive funding for changes to its sewage plant. Newsday reports (https://nwsdy.li/2yKVsn0 ) the $4.5 million granted to Long Beach is the largest award.

City officials say the grant will go toward converting its 70-year-old sewage treatment plant into a pump station. Currently, treated sewage is released into the Reynolds Channel.

Cuomo says the grants will lay the foundation for future growth in every corner of New York state.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video