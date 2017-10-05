Former Utah transit board member faces more charges

A real estate developer and ex-board member at Utah's public transit agency has been indicted again for allegations of tax evasion and filing a false return.
Former Utah Transit Authority board member Terry Diehl was already facing 12 felony counts for allegations that he lied about or concealed assets in a 2012 bankruptcy proceeding. He is accused of failing to report $1 million he made on a real estate deal for a new commuter rail line.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2y48TkD ) Wednesday that he is now also accused of avoiding paying a tax bill of more than $300,000.
Diehl pleaded not guilty to the original charges, but declined to comment publicly. A request for comment on the new charges was not immediately returned by his attorney.
Comments