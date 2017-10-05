Business

Former Utah transit board member faces more charges

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 5:20 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

A real estate developer and ex-board member at Utah's public transit agency has been indicted again for allegations of tax evasion and filing a false return.

Former Utah Transit Authority board member Terry Diehl was already facing 12 felony counts for allegations that he lied about or concealed assets in a 2012 bankruptcy proceeding. He is accused of failing to report $1 million he made on a real estate deal for a new commuter rail line.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2y48TkD ) Wednesday that he is now also accused of avoiding paying a tax bill of more than $300,000.

Diehl pleaded not guilty to the original charges, but declined to comment publicly. A request for comment on the new charges was not immediately returned by his attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video