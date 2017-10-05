This Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, photo, shows the Nasdaq logo displayed in the electronic stock trading company's Times Square location in New York. U.S. stock indexes peeked higher in morning trading on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, and if the Standard & Poor’s 500 maintains its slight gain, it would mark the longest winning streak for the index in four years. Trading was again mostly quiet around the world, and markets were closed at several of Asia’s big exchanges due to holidays.
This Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, photo, shows the Nasdaq logo displayed in the electronic stock trading company's Times Square location in New York. U.S. stock indexes peeked higher in morning trading on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, and if the Standard & Poor’s 500 maintains its slight gain, it would mark the longest winning streak for the index in four years. Trading was again mostly quiet around the world, and markets were closed at several of Asia’s big exchanges due to holidays. Mark Lennihan AP Photo
This Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, photo, shows the Nasdaq logo displayed in the electronic stock trading company's Times Square location in New York. U.S. stock indexes peeked higher in morning trading on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, and if the Standard & Poor’s 500 maintains its slight gain, it would mark the longest winning streak for the index in four years. Trading was again mostly quiet around the world, and markets were closed at several of Asia’s big exchanges due to holidays. Mark Lennihan AP Photo

Business

Stocks rise in Asia, riding Wall Street winning streak

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer

October 05, 2017 8:08 PM

TOKYO

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after the Standard & Poor's 500 index logged an eighth straight day of gains. Encouraging reports on the U.S. economy helped the index match its longest winning streak since July 2013. Regional trading was subdued with markets in Shanghai and South Korea still closed for holidays.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.3 percent to 20,679.18 and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong advanced 0.5 percent to 28,506.48. Australia's S&P ASX/200 surged 0.8 percent to 5,694.70. Shares in Southeast Asia and Taiwan also were higher.

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent to 2,552.07 and the Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.5 percent to 22,775.39. The Nasdaq composite added 0.8 percent to 6,585.36. All three indexes set fresh record highs. The continued gains have some professional investors a bit nervous, because even the healthiest markets tend to have some sharp sell-offs from time to time.

ANALYST VIEWPOINT: "What's really troubling most people more than anything is that we just go straight up," said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade. "There hasn't been a pullback. That's what most on Wall Street are trying to come to grips with."

UPBEAT DATA: In the latest good news for the economy Thursday brought a report of a stronger-than-expected rebound in U.S. factory orders during August and a drop in the number of workers applying for unemployment benefits last week.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.86 Japanese yen from 112.83 yen late Thursday. The euro was flat at $1.1711 and the British pound slipped to $1.3102 from $1.3119.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 7 cents to $50.72 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 81 cents to $50.79 on Thursday. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, slipped 12 cents to $56.88 per barrel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video