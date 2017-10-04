Plans released for Nanushuk oil project on North Slope

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released Armstrong Energy's plans for its billion-plus-barrel Nanushuk oil project on the North Slope.
Alaska Journal of Commerce reported (http://bit.ly/2yYQRi2 ) Wednesday that the project in the Pikka Unit is expected to produce about 120,000 barrels per day of conventional light oil at its peak rate.
Company CEO Bill Armstrong says an exploratory well and sidetrack drilled last winter about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the project area indicated the reservoir could hold more than 2 billion barrels of oil.
The company is proposing three gravel drill sites just near the Colville River delta to hold a total of 146 production and injection wells. A central processing facility to improve the oil to sales quality would also be located on the northernmost drill site pad.
