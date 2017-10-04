FILE - In this July 9, 2015, file photo, Pepsi bottles are on display for sale at a supermarket in Haverhill, Mass. PepsiCo Inc. reports earnings, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.
Business

PepsiCo beats 3Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 3:19 AM

PURCHASE, N.Y.

PepsiCo Inc. is reporting third-quarter earnings of $2.14 billion.

The Purchase, New York, company said Wednesday that net income was $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $16.24 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.41 billion.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.23 per share.

_____

