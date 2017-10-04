Jockeys compete during the annual water buffalo race in Chonburi Province, south of Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. The annual race is a celebration among rice farmers before the harvest.
Jockeys compete during the annual water buffalo race in Chonburi Province, south of Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. The annual race is a celebration among rice farmers before the harvest. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo
Jockeys compete during the annual water buffalo race in Chonburi Province, south of Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. The annual race is a celebration among rice farmers before the harvest. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo

Image of Asia: Water buffaloes race before rice harvest

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 2:26 AM

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Sakchai Lalit, jockeys compete during the annual water buffalo race in Chonburi province, south of Bangkok, Thailand.

The annual race is a celebration among rice farmers before the harvest.

