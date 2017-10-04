Image of Asia: Water buffaloes race before rice harvest

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Sakchai Lalit, jockeys compete during the annual water buffalo race in Chonburi province, south of Bangkok, Thailand.
The annual race is a celebration among rice farmers before the harvest.
October 04, 2017 2:26 AM
