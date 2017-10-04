Business

University of Chicago gets $75 million from married alumni

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 4:53 AM

CHICAGO

Two graduates of the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business have made a $75 million gift to the school.

The university says the Booth School will name its academic high honors after Amy Wallman, a 1975 MBA graduate, and Richard Wallman, a 1974 MBA graduate.

Amy Wallman was a partner at Ernst & Young and a director of Omnicare. Richard Wallman served in senior financial posts at Ford Motor Co., Honeywell International, IBM and Chrysler. They live in Florida.

In a statement, Amy Wallman notes the Booth School is a world-class institution. She says they hope their gift "will make it even better."

University president Robert Zimmer says the school will use the funds for, among other initiatives, scholarships for students in full-time, evening, weekend and executive MBA programs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video